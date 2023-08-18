Will terminate all water sharing pacts on forming govt: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced that on returning to power in 2027, the party would terminate all river water sharing agreements, including allocation of 8 million acre-foot of water which constituted 50% of the Ravi-Beas waters in the state to Rajasthan. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Twitter)

Sukhbir was in Jalandhar for the rejoining of former district planning committee chairman and former president of the Jalandhar Urban unit of the party Gurcharan Singh Channi into the party fold.

The SAD chief said, “We suffer loss of life and property due to floods. But when there is need of water, the same is diverted to Rajasthan and Haryana. On formation of the next SAD government, we will immediately terminate all water sharing agreements and ensure our farmers can benefit from our precious water resource.”

Sukhbir also condemned chief minister Bhagwant Mann for willfully allowing submergence of vast tracts of land in Punjab by failing to act on the BBMB’s advice to take due steps before opening of the flood gates of the Bhakra dam three days ago.

The SAD president also condemned the chief minister for failing to release any compensation to flood-hit farmers.

