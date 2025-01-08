SAD rebels sceptical of Jan 10 working committee meeting outcome

Led by Gurpartap Singh Wadala, the rebel group held a meeting in Patiala and accused the SAD of violating Akal Takht’s edict by not accepting Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation as party president and refusing to start the process of reorganisation. The rebel SAD leaders during a meeting in Patiala. (HT)

After the meeting held at Surjit Singh Rakhra’s residence here, Wadala said their group has serious doubts over the SAD working committee’s January 10 meeting.

“We are not sure what will be decided during the January 10 meeting. Will it (the working committee) accept Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation or not,” Wadala said, adding, “Sukhbir and SAD had a golden opportunity to revive their political career by abiding by the Akal Takht’s edict. But they have lost the opportunity.”

Another prominent leader, Parminder Dhindsa, who remained finance minister during the SAD regime, said the group will soon meet Akal Takht jathedar before deciding on their next course of action.

“Sukhbir Badal is running away from Akal Takht’s December 2 edict. He should have let the seven-member working committee take over the functioning. Sukhbir is not even ready to accept the committee. It is the biggest crime (not abiding by Akal Takht) any Sikh can commit,” Dhindsa said.

Wadala added that their main demand is that SAD should accept Takht’s edict and let the seven-member committee begin reorganisation accordingly.