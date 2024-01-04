SAD to hold ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from Feb 1 to target AAP govt

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the party will hold a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from February 1 to “expose” the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the party will hold a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from February 1 to “expose” the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s core committee which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The core committee decided to hold the yatra against the AAP government, which betrayed all sections of the society, be it farmers, weaker sections, trade and industry, youngsters and government employees, said senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a release.

The party chief will lead the yatra and cover all 117 assembly constituencies, spending two days in each, the release said.

The core committee also decided to hold seminars in all major towns and cities to focus on the issues of Punjab and the grievances of its people.

The core committee decided that various issues of Punjab, including the denial of its capital as well as its river waters will be taken up in seminars. A panel of Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Harcharan Singh Bains has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting these seminars.

The core committee also decided to support the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee’s (SGPC) decision to organise an ‘Aape Gur Chela’ nagar kirtan from Anandpur Sahib to Talwandi Sabo from January 10 to 16 to mark the “Parkash Purb” of Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, according to the release.

The core committee urged the party’s rank and file to extend overwhelming support to the event.

The party’s scheduled caste and backward class wings and Youth Akali Dal and the Istri Akali Dal are set to hold meetings to raise awareness about the march.

The Istri Akali Dal will hold a conference at Muktsar on January 12.