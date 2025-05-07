SAD-BJP join hands to oppose AAP’s no-confidence vote in Kharar municipal council

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have joined hands to oppose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a no-confidence motion scheduled for May 16 against Kharar municipal council president Jaspreet Kaur Longia. Chandigarh, India September 9, 2016:Parminder Singh Dhindsa , NK Sharma and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday, September 09, 2016.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.

The unrest escalated after 18 councillors submitted a written request to the executive officer of the municipal council, seeking a special meeting to introduce a no-confidence motion against president Longia. The councillors invoked provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act and urged the executive officer to convene the meeting without delay to discuss and vote on the motion.

The letter, signed collectively by the councillors, cites a loss of confidence in her leadership and claims that she no longer enjoys majority support. If passed, the motion could lead to a change in leadership in the Kharar municipal council. As per the established procedure, the president will be given an opportunity to prove her majority during the session.

Longia was elected as president in February 2021. The elections held on February 17, 2021, resulted in a hung house, with Congress winning 10 seats, SAD eight, AAP one and Independents securing eight. Subsequently, SAD, with support from Independent councillors, elected Longia as the council chief.

However, on September 23, 2022, eight Congress councillors, six Independents and one SAD councillor joined AAP, thus giving the party a majority with 16 councillors.

SAD leaders NK Sharma, Ranjit Gill, Parvinder Sohana, Charanjit Kalewal, along with BJP leader Vineet Joshi, have united to oppose the no-confidence motion. They alleged that AAP is using threats and administrative pressure to coerce councillors who supported SAD into switching allegiance.

SAD leader Ranjit Gill, while addressing the media, said, “We strongly oppose the no-confidence motion brought against the SAD municipal council president. We want to send a clear message that SAD and BJP stand united in support of the president and against AAP’s high-handed tactics in Kharar.”

Former Dera Bassi MLA and senior SAD leader NK Sharma added, “AAP is misusing government machinery. They are intimidating councillors who support SAD by sending police to their homes and workplaces, pressuring them to side with AAP. We will not allow this to happen.”

Leaders Parvinder Sohana, Charanjit Kalewal, and Vineet Joshi also echoed their support for the SAD leadership and condemned the alleged misuse of power.

The councillors who signed the no-confidence motion include: Sarabjit Kaur, Gurdeep Kaur, Gobindar Singh Cheema, Paramjit Kaur, Rajinder Singh Nambardar, Harinder Pal Jolly, Namita Jolly, Rajbir Raji, Jasbir Kaur, Sohan Singh, Anju Chander, Gurjeet Singh Gaggi, Karamjit Kaur, Chhivani Chadda, Vineet Jain, Ram Sarup, Jasleen Kaur, and Jasbir Singh.