 Safety wall collapse: NHAI team inspects elevated road project in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Safety wall collapse: NHAI team inspects elevated road project in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 05:12 AM IST

According to the NHAI officials, a heavy vehicle hit the slab of an elevated road near Bharat Nagar Chowk which eventually collapsed and was also repaired by the department on Sunday afternoon

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) technical team officials inspected the elevated road project on the Ferozepur road after a section of the safety wall (crash barrier) collapsed on Sunday.

West MLA Gurpreet Gogi urged the officials to mark an inquiry against the contractor and suspend payments for the project until the investigation is concluded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

West MLA Gurpreet Gogi urged the officials to mark an inquiry against the contractor and suspend payments for the project until the investigation is concluded.

According to the NHAI officials, a heavy vehicle hit the slab of an elevated road near Bharat Nagar Chowk which eventually collapsed and was also repaired by the department on Sunday afternoon. Moreover, officials have started inspection of the bridge and soon the department will come up with action after receiving inspection report from the technical team of NHAI.

MLA Gogi on Monday visited the spot and interacted with the media and highlighted that he would write to the department requesting them to halt the payment to the contractors responsible for building the elevated bridge until the inquiry is completed. He stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of all road users and preventing wastage of public funds.

NHAI project director Ashok Kumar said, “I have started the inspection of the bridge, and the technical team is meticulously checking the things.”

