Saini accuses Cong of being absent on the ground

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that Congress party will be given the same treatment that it was given in the recent Delhi elections. Further, he said that the opposition party was merely a “tweet master” and was “zero on the ground”. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini while campaigning in Faridabad on Sunday. (Sourced)

Assuring to fulfil the promise to provide ₹2,100 to women in Haryana, the chief minister said that a budget will be allocated to initiate this scheme in the assembly budget session, scheduled to commence on March 7.

“Our manifesto will be for Haryana in general as well as for local issues... We promised in assembly elections (to give ₹2100 to women). In the budget session, a budget will be allocated to this scheme, and after that, we will implement it,” Saini told media persons.

Saini, who is on a tour to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the municipal elections in the state, declared that BJP will win with a huge margin in the elections to municipal bodies. He also held a road show in Gurugram.

“The entire atmosphere in Haryana is in favour of BJP. BJP is going to win by a big margin in the municipal bodies elections. This is my second day of campaigning and I have come here in Ballabhgarh. I heartily thank the people of Faridabad who have made up their minds to give a big mandate for the lotus flower to bloom in Haryana,” the CM said.

Earlier today, Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Yamunanagar municipal council election and form a “triple engine government” in the city.

Yesterday, the CM said that excitement among people was indicative of the fact that the BJP would have a one-sided victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

“The enthusiasm and excitement among the people will ensure the BJP’s one-sided victory (in local elections). People will form the triple-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi,” Saini told media persons.

Taking a jibe at Congress, the Haryana chief minister had said that the opposition party runs merely on Twitter and has no ground left in the state.

“Congress tweet ke upar apni party ko chalane ka kaam kar rahi hai (Congress is running the party on Twitter). Congress has no ground left here,” Saini said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress expelled seven party leaders for indulging in “anti-party activities” ahead of the 2025 municipal elections. The seven leaders have been suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

Before this, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan had raised concerns about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), questioned the delay in result declaration, and demanded proper representation for the SC community.

The Haryana municipal corporation elections are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, with the results to be declared on March 12, 2025.