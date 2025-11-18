Saini demands Haryana’s rightful share of water from Punjab

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged Punjab to bear in mind the great traditions of the Sikh Gurus while addressing the long-standing water dispute, reminding the border state’s AAP government how devout Sikhs used to serve water even to the enemy soldiers in the battlefield. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad on Monday (X)

Speaking at the Northern Zonal Council meeting, Saini said that proper arrangements must be ensured for supplying each state its rightful share of water.

Saini said that Haryana has submitted detailed comments on each agenda item to the Council and expressed hope that the deliberations of this meeting would promote cooperative federalism, help build consensus on inter-state and Centre-state issues, and make the Northern Zonal Council meeting an example of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’.

“Haryana has consistently been giving Delhi more water than its own share. However, due to the non-construction of the SYL canal, Haryana is not receiving its full share of water from Punjab,” Saini said, urging Punjab to remember the great traditions of the Sikh Gurus while addressing the water dispute.

“Once Haryana receives its rightful share of water through SYL, Rajasthan will also get its due share.”

The chief minister said that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, the sacred soil where “guru sevak Bhai Kanhaiya served” even enemy soldiers on the battlefield by “giving them water.”

Saini said that water is a shared resource and keeping it clean is the collective responsibility of all states. He said that Haryana is making every effort to keep the Yamuna clean.

The chief minister said that cooperation between states is extremely important for the progress of the nation. “By pooling our resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting each other’s best practices, we can turn the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ into reality,” Saini said, adding that Haryana has made several successful efforts in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Raising the issue of Panjab University, Saini said that the Haryana government wishes to contribute to the University. “If some colleges of Haryana are affiliated with Panjab University, it will benefit both the University and the students of Haryana,” he said.

The chief minister said that ensuring the safety of children is everyone’s responsibility. With the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Haryana, cases under the POCSO Act are being disposed of more swiftly, he said,

He said that out of the 217 sankalp made in the Sankalp Patra during the last Assembly election, the government has fulfilled 47 in the very first year.