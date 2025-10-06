Edit Profile
    Saini invites Japan to partner Happening Haryana summit in April next year

    CM’s visit aimed at strengthening economic partnerships, promoting Haryana as an investment hub, and generating momentum for the summit .

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:08 PM IST
    By Asian News International
    Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday began his three-day tour to Japan with the focus on strengthening economic ties, attracting Japanese investment, and promoting Haryana as a hub for industries ahead of the ‘Happening Haryana 2026’ summit.

    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Japan’s state minister of foreign affairs Takuma Miyaji as state industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh looks on during a meeting in Tokyo on Monday. (PTI Photo)
    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Japan's state minister of foreign affairs Takuma Miyaji as state industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh looks on during a meeting in Tokyo on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    Saini invited Japan to partner with the state for the investment summit in April 2026.

    The chief minister met Takuma Miyaji, Japan’s state minister for foreign affairs. “The discussion focused on enhancing investment opportunities in Haryana, strengthening people-to-people ties, and exploring partnerships between the state’s districts and Japanese prefectures,” the embassy said.

    Later, Saini met Yuichiro Koga, Japan’s state minister for economy, trade and industry. The meeting highlighted Haryana’s role as a gateway for Japanese manufacturing in India and explored potential investments in next-generation mobility, green energy, advanced electronics, and precision manufacturing.

    Alongside the official meetings, a cultural troupe from Haryana performed at the India Pavilion in Expo-2025 Osaka. The performance showcased the state’s folk traditions and highlighted India’s cultural diversity to international visitors.

    On his arrival in Tokyo, Saini was welcomed by India’s charge d’affaires Madhu Sudan. This marks the formal start of his visit and shows India’s diplomatic support for the state-level outreach.

