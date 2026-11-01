Saini reviews arrangements ahead of Shah’s Nov 5 visit in Ambala

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reviewed arrangements for the November 5 inauguration of the Shaheed Memorial in Ambala by Union home minister Amit Shah. The CM also announced plans to develop a special heritage tourism circuit by linking Haryana’s historical monuments and museums. (HT File)

Chairing the first meeting of the governing council of the Shaheed Memorial Society at his official residence in Chandigarh, Saini directed officials to ensure timely completion of all preparations, paying particular attention to security, traffic management and parking arrangements. He also launched the memorial’s official website.

Spread over 22 acres, the national-level memorial was built in memory of the martyrs of the 1857 uprising. It houses 23 modern galleries showcasing key events of the freedom struggle and the sacrifices and contributions of those who fought for the country’s independence.

Saini said the memorial would help bring Haryana’s contribution to the freedom movement into national focus and connect future generations with the country’s history. He said the galleries would use modern technology to present the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters.

The CM also announced plans to develop a special heritage tourism circuit by linking Haryana’s historical monuments and museums. The initiative, he said, would promote tourism and create employment and economic opportunities.

He said the newly launched website will provide information about the memorial, its galleries and facilities and it will also offer online ticket booking and live updates related to the inauguration ceremony.