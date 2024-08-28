Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference releases first list of candidates for J&K polls

People’s Conference on Wednesday released the first list of seven candidates that includes one former minister, one former MP and a former legislator. People’s Conference president Sajad Lone (File)

The candidates include former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil, from Rafiabad, former Rajya Sabha member, Nazir Ahmad Laway Kulgam, former legislator, Abid Hussain Ansari Zadibal Srinagar, Irfan Mattoo, Eidgah, Dr Bashir Chalkoo former deputy director health will be party candidate from Uri, Asif Lone from Baramulla and Mohammad Hamza Lone from Gurez.

Meanwhile, PDP on Wednesday released another list of 17 candidates who will contest polls from different constituencies. The candidates include two former ministers and two former legislators. So far, the party has released names of 41 candidates and the party is not forging any alliance with any political party for assembly polls.

In today’s list, former ministers Basharat Bukhari and Haq Khan will contest from Keeri Wagoora and Lolab assembly segments. Former legislator Khursheed Alam is the party candidate from Khanyar old city.

In 2014 assembly polls, the PDP emerged as a single largest party and won 28 seats, later forming a government in coalition with BJP. However in 2018, BJP withdrew it’s support from the government and Mehbooba Mufti was forced to resign. In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, PDP contested elections from three seats but lost all three seats.