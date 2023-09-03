Samba Bar Association distances from agitation, say Rajput sabha sold people’s interests

Sarore toll plaza Sambyal said that the bar association suspects some pressure or personal benefits to the negotiators, who “bartered away” the cause of Jammu (HT File Photo)

A day after Dogra Ekta Manch called off its hunger strike late on Friday night, Samba Bar Association dissociated itself from Yuva Rajput Sabha’s agitation against Sarore toll plaza while accusing the sabha of “bartering away” the interests of the people, either under pressure or for their personal “benefits”.

Addressing media persons, Samba bar association president Mandeep Singh Sambyal said, “We were fully supporting the agitation by YRS against Sarore toll plaza because the toll barrier had some illegalities. We even provided all legal support to the Sabha leaders and even challenged their detention in the court.”

“However, administration engineered an atmosphere to fizzle out the agitation. Today, we openly say that whatever the administration did to fizzle out the agitation is not acceptable. The transporters’ association remained a mute spectator and stayed away from Jammu bandh on August 26 and then suddenly gave a call of chakka jam for September 1,” he said.

“The Jammu divisional commissioner then meets transporters and Rajput sabha president, holds negotiations with them with promises that the issues will be resolved within five to seven days,” he said.

Sambyal said that the bar association suspects some pressure or personal benefits to the negotiators, who “bartered away” the cause of Jammu.

“There was a slogan by YRS “no road, no toll’. What happened to it?” he said.

“We have strong doubts that they may have entered into some deals with the administration. YRS has deceived the people of Samba. The people should ask them why they bartered the interests of Jammu. We dissociate with this agitation,” he added.

On Friday, the hunger strike of Dogra Ekta Manch was called off at Samba town. Samba deputy magistrate Abhishek Sharma and senior superintendent of police Benam Tosh offered sweets and juices to the members who were on a hunger strike for the nine days.

