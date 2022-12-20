Sandeep Garg likely to be new SSP of Chandigarh

The UT administration on Monday sent the names of three Punjab-cadre IPS officers to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for deputation in Chandigarh on the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP).

After premature repatriation of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal last week, the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh administration to fill the post.

The three officers are Bhagirath Singh Meena of 2013 batch, Dr Akhil Chaudhary of 2012 batch and Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg of 2012 batch. Garg is currently posted as Mohali SSP, Meena as SBS Nagar SSP and Chaudhary as AIG (Personnel) at the Punjab Police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

According to sources, the UT administration has recommended Garg’s name for the post, after a meeting between UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday. MHA is likely to approve the same within two weeks, they added.

Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was repatriated to Punjab on December 12 following allegations of misconduct, 10 months before the end of his three-year tenure.