Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandeep Garg likely to be new SSP of Chandigarh

Sandeep Garg likely to be new SSP of Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 05:49 AM IST

According to sources, the Chandigarh administration has recommended Garg’s name for the post, after a meeting between UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday

Sandeep Kumar Garg is a 2012-batch IPS officer and currently posted as the Mohali SSP. (HT)
Sandeep Kumar Garg is a 2012-batch IPS officer and currently posted as the Mohali SSP. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration on Monday sent the names of three Punjab-cadre IPS officers to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for deputation in Chandigarh on the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP).

After premature repatriation of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal last week, the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh administration to fill the post.

The three officers are Bhagirath Singh Meena of 2013 batch, Dr Akhil Chaudhary of 2012 batch and Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg of 2012 batch. Garg is currently posted as Mohali SSP, Meena as SBS Nagar SSP and Chaudhary as AIG (Personnel) at the Punjab Police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

According to sources, the UT administration has recommended Garg’s name for the post, after a meeting between UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday. MHA is likely to approve the same within two weeks, they added.

Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was repatriated to Punjab on December 12 following allegations of misconduct, 10 months before the end of his three-year tenure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out