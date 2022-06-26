Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today
The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place.
The bylection was necessitated after chief minister Bhagwant Mann surrendered his Lok Sabha seat on getting elected to the state assembly from Dhuri. Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll.
Two counting centres have been set up in the constituency – one at Desh Bhagat College, Bardwal village, Dhuri, and the other at SD College, Barnala.
The counting of votes of five assembly constituencies of Sangrur and that of Malerkotla assembly constituency will be carried out at Bardwal while the counting of Barnala, Bhadaur and Mahil Kalan will be done at Barnala.
Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23. The male voter turnout in the constituency stood at 49% while the female voter turnout was 41.3%. The constituency has 50 transgender voters, of whom nine exercised their franchise.
The returning officer said employees of civil, police and central security forces have been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes.
-
Guest column | Agnipath to blaze way for lean, mean, modern army
The controversial Agnipath Scheme, which lays down a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers without a pension, has generated exhaustive debates and intense protests across the country. However, the scheme is here to stay, and as the former commanding officer of an armoured regiment (a perfect blend of men, machinery technology, and tasks), I for one, am for it. A soldier is groomed in his unit, where the commanding officer separates the wheat from the chaff.
-
Question hour: Ruling, Opposition benches in Punjab spar over sand mining
The ruling and opposition benches on Friday sparred over sand mining in Punjab after mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that no government in the past and their MLAs and ministers left any stone unturned to make money out of this business. To this, leader of opposition Partap Bajwa got up and asked the minister not to give sweeping statements.
-
‘Anti-gangster Act and witness protection bill on cards in Punjab’
In the line of fire over delay in cracking the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police handling the case is also being questioned for falling behind the Delhi Police in arresting the two shooters who killed the singer. Hindustan Times talked to the task force's head, ADGP Pramod Ban on various issues related to the case.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces educational, health reforms for state
Listing out the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government during the first 100 days in office, chief minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced multipronged improvements in the education sector, which he termed the bedrock for building a new society. Winding up the discussion on governor's address, he also termed the Emergency a “big blot” on India's democracy, lambasting it as a period when people's voice was suppressed.
-
PROA passes resolution against financial commissioner revenue for mistreatment of officers
Punjab revenue officers' association has passed a resolution against financial commissioner revenue Anurag Aggarwal, condemning his alleged arrogant and humiliating attitude towards revenue officers. President of PROA, Gurdev Singh Dham, said that a meeting of executive body of the association was held to discuss various issues, including revengeful attitude and misbehaviour of FCR Anurag Aggarwal towards revenue officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics