Sangrur man arrested for celebratory firing in Ludhiana

The police arrested a Sangrur resident for celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony on Thursday. According to the police, the accused was under the influence of liquor when he resorted to firing at the event. His revolver and a bullet have been seized, the police said, adding that it was being ascertained if his firearm was a licenced one. The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh of Ramnagar Sivia village in Sangrur. An FIR under Sections 125, 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Jagraon city police station, Ludhiana. The police are investigating to know if it is a licenced firearm. (HT Photo)

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said they received information that a man under the influence of drugs had been firing outside a hotel at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The police reached the spot and nabbed him.

