Sangrur man’s drowning turns out to be murder for ₹15-lakh insurance payout, 2 booked

The death of a villager found in a water tank in Khanauri over two months ago has turned out to be a premeditated murder allegedly orchestrated by two men to fraudulently claim a ₹15-lakh insurance payout, police said on Thursday. Earlier, the death appeared to be accidental drowning and the last rites were performed accordingly. (iStock)

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said the body of Krishan Singh, a resident of Ramgarh Gujran, was found in a village field water tank (khel) on November 25, 2025. At the time, the death appeared to be accidental drowning and the last rites were performed accordingly.

Suspicion arose nearly six weeks later when a life insurance policy from Tata AIA arrived at the deceased’s house. The policy, issued on November 19, just days before his death, carried a cover of ₹15 lakh, with one Sonu named as nominee. The annual premium of ₹1.35 lakh had been paid.

Soon after, officials from Hero Finance Company, Bhawanigarh, informed the family that Krishan had also availed of a loan of ₹8.12 lakh for a Mahindra Scorpio, which was insured under a separate policy, again naming Sonu as nominee. The loan was allegedly facilitated by Sonu and his associate Gurpreet Singh, alias Soni.

Following these suspicious financial revelations, a case was registered on February 22 under Sections 103 and 3 (5) of the BNS at Khanauri police station against Sonu and Gurpreet.

During investigation, police arrested Sonu, who revealed that Krishan was unmarried and struggled with alcohol addiction. Hatching a plan to make quick money, Sonu and Gurpreet opened a bank account in Krishan’s name in August 2025 and purchased an old Scorpio through an insured loan. In November, they secured another insurance policy for ₹15 lakh from Tata AIA. According to police, Sonu made himself nominee in both policies.

On the evening of November 24, the two accused allegedly consumed alcohol with Krishan at a tubewell. Once he was heavily intoxicated, they allegedly held his head underwater in the tank, killing him, before fleeing the scene.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Gurpreet. More revelations are expected as investigation progresses.