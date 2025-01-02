{Sangrur village} 23-yr-old man shot dead by relative after family spat

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his sister in-law’s father following an altercation at Mander Kalan village in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Monday, police said. The police have identified the deceased as Jagpal Singh alias Kala. (Shutterstock)

Jatinderpal Singh, station house office (SHO) Longowal police station, said the dispute began when Surmukh Singh arrived at Jagpal’s residence to take his daughter and her newborn child back to his home. However, Jagpal’s family opposed the move, leading to a verbal spat that quickly escalated into violence.

“During the altercation, Jagpal attempted to confront Surmukh, who, in a fit of aggression, fired two shots, killing Jagpal on the spot,” the SHO added.

An FIR under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy of the BNS and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, has been registered against Surmukh, a resident of Cheema village, and his wife Mandeep Kaur, the SHO said.

Both Surmukh and Mandeep, along with their daughter, are absconding, the SHO said.

Makhan Singh, the father of the deceased man, said he was not at home when the incident occurred.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.