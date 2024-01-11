Sanjay Kundu moves Supreme Court against HC order removing him as HP DGP

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Himachal Pradesh high court dismissing his plea for recall of a direction to remove him from the post of DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed to have received a threat to his life from his partners. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Himachal Pradesh high court dismissing his plea for recall of a direction to remove him from the post of DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman claiming threat to his life from his partners. (HT file photo)

The appeal has been filed by advocate Gaurav Gupta and is yet to be listed for hearing.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: SC approves Shimla development plan 2041 aimed at regulating construction activities

On January 9, in a setback to Kundu and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, the high court dismissed their petition to recall its order of December 26, 2023, that directed their transfer so that they don’t influence the probe in the case.

The high court had also turned down their request for a CBI probe and directed the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT), consisting officers of the inspector general level, to coordinate investigations in all FIRs within two weeks.

Disapproving of the conduct of the two officers, the high court had said the “attempt of the DGP to settle the dispute seems to be a colourable exercise of his power and authority prima facie”.

It had said Kundu’s “interference” in a civil dispute was “highly improper”.

It had also observed there was “prima facie dereliction of duty” on Agnihotri’s part.

On January 3, the top court stayed the order asking the state government to remove him from the post of the DGP and asked him to file a recall application before the high court.