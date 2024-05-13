Sanjay Tandon has gone into hiding: Tewari on debate dare

Congress candidate Manish Tewari on Saturday said his BJP opponent Sanjay Tandon was being too timid and hiding, which is unbecoming of someone aspiring to be a public representative. Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari welcoming senior BJP leader Rajinder Kumar Neetu Pradhan into the party fold on Sunday. (HT photo)

Tewari also reiterated his party’s guarantee of providing ₹1 lakh to every poor family, every year, across the country, which will improve their buying capacity.

Replying to a question on Tandon’s claims that Tewari did not know about Chandigarh’s issues, during an informal interaction with reporters, the two-time MP said, “It is the 13th day today since I invited Tandon for an open debate, and I am telling him not to be so timid and hide behind the bushes by running away from the debate.”

“Let Tandon join a public debate with me and raise all these questions instead of saying meaningless things while hiding behind the bushes. I wonder what Tandon is afraid of that he is running away from a simple debate in full public view,” he remarked.

To a question on Congress’ guarantee of providing ₹1 lakh to every poor family, Tewari explained, “The eldest woman in every poor household will get ₹8,500 every month, directly in her bank account. This will jump-start the economy, as it will improve the purchasing power of people, which in turn will lead to demand for goods. It will be a full economic cycle, benefiting everyone.”

Prominent BJP leader joins Congress

Tewari inducted senior BJP leader Rajinder Kumar Neetu Pradhan, along with some workers, into the Congress at a function held in Sector 35.

He said Neetu’s joining was yet another proof that the BJP’s rank and file was completely disillusioned and alienated with the party. “Coming events cast their shadow,” he remarked, while expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc was set to form the government once the votes are counted on June 4.

Later, Tewari also took out foot marches in Maloya Colony and Ram Darbar, accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, and Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party leaders. He was welcomed and greeted by people, who assured him of their support.

The former Union minister also addressed a public meeting in Badheri village, organised by Chandigarh president of the All India Jat Maha Sabha, Rajinder Singh Badheri, and Ajit Singh Grewal. It was attended, among others, by AAP councillor Hardip Singh Buteria.