Sanjay Tandon vows to align Chandigarh’s growth with PM’s national vision

BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to propel Chandigarh’s growth trajectory in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national development. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a gathering of party workers in Behlana on Monday. (HT photo)

Addressing a vibrant gathering of party workers at Behlana on Monday, Tandon highlighted the symbiotic relationship between national progress and Chandigarh’s prosperity.

“As Modi guarantees the nation’s development, I pledge to ensure Chandigarh’s advancement. Just as our sectors flourish, every village in Chandigarh will undergo a transformative journey towards becoming model villages,” he said.

Tandon articulated his vision for comprehensive village development, promising essential amenities and robust road infrastructure to elevate the living standards of rural Chandigarh. He assured the resolution of longstanding issues, such as the problem of Lal Dora, to enhance the quality of life for villagers.

Expressing optimism about Chandigarh’s future, Tandon said, “When I assume office as Chandigarh’s MP with your blessings, within five years , Chandigarh will witness unprecedented progress.”

Reflecting on the achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, Tandon lauded the eradication of corruption and the elimination of middlemen, which had ensured inclusive growth across all strata of society.

Later in the day, he also addressed a virtual conference of party workers, where he exhorted them to intensify the BJP campaign and take the PM’s message to every doorstep of the city.

BJP’s national vice-president Dr Saroj Pandey also met the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Saturday to channelise youth power for the party’s campaign in Chandigarh.