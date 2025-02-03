Sans approval, 3 structures razed in Ludhiana

The building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) razed three under construction residential and commercial buildings in Shimlapuri area on Monday. Building branch officials from the MC Zone C stated that action has been taken as the owners failed to get their building plans approved from the civic body and continued the illegal constructions despite warnings. MC officials getting demolished an under-construction building in Shimlapuri on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The officials said that in the last week too, the building branch had taken action against nine illegal buildings in Giaspura, Dhandari, Kanganwal among other areas falling under Zone C of the civic body.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the residents that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body otherwise strict action will be taken against illegal constructions.