Sant Seechewal flags off cycle rally from Ludhiana to mark martyrdom day
A 100-km cycle rally from Police Line, Jagraon, to Hussainiwala, Ferozepur district, was organised by Ludhiana Rural police to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Padma Shri Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Jorawar Singh Sandhu nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), SPS Parmar, inspector-general of police (IG, Ludhiana Range), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, commissioner of police Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Virender Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Seechewal addressed the young students and representatives of various colleges, schools and clubs present at the venue. Youth was encouraged to make special efforts for cycling, avoiding drugs, engaging with sports and conservation of environment.
Seechewal and other guests enlightened the flame and flagged off the cycle rally. Medical teams and ambulances were also dispatched for the health and safety of the youth participating in the rally and refreshments were arranged for the youth.
Patil Ketan Baliram, senior superintendent ofpolice (SSP) said the rally would pass through Moga, Talwandi Bhai and will culminate on March 23 at Hussainiwala International Indo-Pak Border, Ferozepur, to pay homage at the memorial of the martyrs.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
