Sant Seechewal flags off cycle rally from Ludhiana to mark martyrdom day

A 100-km cycle rally from Police Line, Jagraon, Ludhiana, to Hussainiwala, Ferozepur district, was held to pay homage to Shaheed E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and mark martyrdom day
Cycle rally flagged off by Balbir Singh Seechewal, Zorawar Singh Sandhu in Ludhiana to mark martyrdom day on March 22, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 100-km cycle rally from Police Line, Jagraon, to Hussainiwala, Ferozepur district, was organised by Ludhiana Rural police to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Padma Shri Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Jorawar Singh Sandhu nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), SPS Parmar, inspector-general of police (IG, Ludhiana Range), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, commissioner of police Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Virender Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Seechewal addressed the young students and representatives of various colleges, schools and clubs present at the venue. Youth was encouraged to make special efforts for cycling, avoiding drugs, engaging with sports and conservation of environment.

Seechewal and other guests enlightened the flame and flagged off the cycle rally. Medical teams and ambulances were also dispatched for the health and safety of the youth participating in the rally and refreshments were arranged for the youth.

Patil Ketan Baliram, senior superintendent ofpolice (SSP) said the rally would pass through Moga, Talwandi Bhai and will culminate on March 23 at Hussainiwala International Indo-Pak Border, Ferozepur, to pay homage at the memorial of the martyrs.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
