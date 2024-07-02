‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp held in Ludhiana’s Rampur

MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and DC Sawhney held talks with beneficiaries, hand over documents MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and DC Sakshi Sawhney interacting with beneficiaries in Rampur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During a camp held in Rampur village near Doraha, various applications such as senior citizen cards, various pensions, power load enhancements among others were quickly approved by officials during the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” program on Tuesday.

According to the officials Hartej Singh, a resident of Rampur, applied for power load enhancement and expressed gratitude for the prompt approval by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials at the camp. Parminder Kaur and Sadhu Singh also received approval for old-age pensions.

Similarly, Paramjeet Kaur, a widow, obtained immediate approval for widow pension and appreciated the campaign. Amolak Singh also received a senior citizen card within an hour at the camp.

The camp in Rampur village was inaugurated by MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Charanjeet Singh and others were also present in the camp.

Various senior officials from different departments addressed people’s concerns while MLA Giaspura and DC Sawhney interacted with beneficiaries and handed over sanction letters.

MLA Giaspura highlighted the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reached the masses.

The DC mentioned that more such camps would be held across the district to provide government services directly to the people. She emphasised the district’s commitment to providing citizen services in a smooth, hassle-free, and transparent manner and stressed that public participation in the governance process would make the services more accountable and transparent.