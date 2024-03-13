Sarkar-Vapaar Milni: Govt taking every possible step to boost industry, trade, says Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government is committed to putting the state on the trajectory of fast economic growth by giving a push to industry and trade. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at a ‘Sarkar-Vapaar Milni’ at Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Speaking at a ‘Sarkar-Vapaar Milni’ here, he said the economic prosperity of the state was largely dependent on the industrial development and the government was taking every possible step to boost industry and trade.

He said the industrial policy was formulated after consulting all stakeholders and if necessary, amendments could be made to allow them more benefits.

The CM said the state government had already introduced several reforms in the power sector and purchased one thermal plant, which had paved the way for giving cheap power even to the industry and trade sector in the coming times. The new canal project would reduce farmers’ dependency on electricity and help save the power for industry, he added.

“The Badals and Captain Amarinder Singh, who ruled the state for 25 years, had an eye on traders’ profits. They flourished at the cost of people of the state.

Exhorting people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said only those persons should be sent to the Parliament who fight for their interests.

Mann listened to the problems and suggestions from selected members of the trading community and assured them of a suitable solution. Beopar Mandal district president Gopi Chand Kapoor demanded subsidised electricity to shopkeepers whereas JS Chohan from Sonalika Industries demanded that the entire area in Nasrala on Jalandhar Road be declared an industrial zone.

Mann also unveiled Sonalika Industry group’s expansion plan in Hoshiarpur, during his visit to Sonalika’s ITL plant here on Tuesday. He laid the foundation stone for an investment of ₹1,000 crore in a state-of-the-art facility, exclusively dedicated to the assembly of an additional one lakh tractors annually for exports.

In addition, Mann unveiled Sonalika’s high-pressure foundry plant named M/s Dras, worth over ₹300 crore, the largest casting plant in North India.

Policy to give facelift to city bus stands, grain markets soon: Mann

The Punjab chief minister announced to launch a major scheme for giving facelift to all city bus stands and grain markets.

Addressing a gathering during “Sarkar Vapaar Milni” at Moga, the CM said all grain markets are in the heart of cities and in the coming days, an extensive drive will be started to develop bus stands and grain markets on ultra-modren lines.

He said it will facilitate the people and further propel the progress of the state.

Mann said the previous chief ministers never dared to hold such events because they were reluctant to face the people due to their misdeeds. He said the traders don’t want anything else except a congenial atmosphere to work and excel in the field, adding that the state government is committed to it.