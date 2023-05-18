Kashmir village sarpanch held with drugs

Following a drive against drug peddlers across Kashmir, police on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch in Baramulla and recovered brownsugar contraband (opioid derived from his poppy husk plant) from his possession. The sarpanch of a village in Kashmir was arrested with drugs. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amin Banday (sarpanch) of Lari Boniyar who is also a drug peddler.

“During search, 21 gm of brownsugar like substances was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesman said.

He said a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali at a checkpoint established at Bela Boniyar intercepted the accused after he tried to flee from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Boniyar police station. An investigation is on