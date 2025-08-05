Satwant Kaur, Giani Harpreet emerge as contenders for SAD prez’s post

Bibi Satwant Kaur and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh have emerged as frontrunners for the top post as the five-member committee, constituted by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year to supervise the recast of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), gears up for its delegate session. Giani Harpreet Singh

While one of the group, consisting two members of Takht appointed panel, are backing Kaur, who is daughter of Amrik Singh, the other faction, led by a leader who led the SAD rebel faction who approached Akal Takht for course correction, has puts its weight behind Giani Harpreet Singh to be at the helm of the new faction of SAD.

The election for the office bearers has been fixed for August 11; however, so far, a venue has not been finalised. The delegates elected from among 26 lakh members recruited by the five-member committee will elect the office bearers.

“We are trying for a consensus, and every senior leader will get a respectable role in the party matters,” Manpreet Singh Ayali said on being asked about the presidential candidate. Ayali refused to comment on his choice of the top leader and said, “The delegates will have a final say.”

Bibi Satwant Kaur was serving in a senior position in the education wing of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and comes from a panthic family. Her father, Amrik Singh, was an associate of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and was killed during Operation Bluestar. Amrik’s father, Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, remained head of Damdami Taksal.

She was among the seven members named by Akal Takht, which included SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Ayali, Jhundan, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Santa Singh Umaidpur. Dhami and Badungar resigned, after which the five members started a membership drive in March.

Giani Harpreet Singh, who was jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, was one of the key curators of the December 2 edict. He was later removed by SGPC but continued to support the membership drive and was also critical of the SAD leaders, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Wadala said that, as per feedback and sentiment in the panthic circles, Giani Harpreet is emerging as a choice for the top post.

“He is an intellectual, possesses panthic ideals. He has not compromised with principles and traditions,” Wadala said.

Giani Harpreet Singh also faced criticism from the Sukhbir-led SAD, which alleged that he had a tacit understanding with the BJP.