Scholars, preachers write to Amit Shah, seek action against Narsinghanand

Prominent Islamic scholars and preachers of J&K and Ladakh, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Sunday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah calling for immediate action against remarks threatening communal harmony by Yati Narsinghanand. Prominent Islamic scholars and preachers of J&K and Ladakh, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Sunday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah calling for immediate action against remarks threatening communal harmony by Yati Narsinghanand. (ANI File)

Narsinghanand, a mahant (caretaker) of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, has been booked again for hate speech after he allegedly made some objectionable remarks that sparked protests in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and other states. Protests and condemnations were also reported in parts of J&K.

Meanwhile, condemnations poured in across the Valley against the remarks of Narsinghanand.

BJP national executive member and J&K waqf Board chairperson, Darakshan Andrabi said that such “parasites” are enemies of peace.

PDP leader Waheed Para urged authorities to act now.