School bus mishap: Class-1 girl student killed in Hoshiarpur
A seven-year-old girl was killed while over a dozen other students had a narrow escape when their school bus overturned near Seena village in Chabbewal on Friday.
The bus belonging to Delhi International Public School, Jian village, was on its way to drop the students when the driver lost control over it while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police.
The victim has been identified as Jasnoor Kaur, a student of Class 1. Police are probing the matter. No case was registered till the filing of this report.htc
‘School on wheels’ launched in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration on Friday launched a “school on wheels” programme for children in slum areas. A specially designed bus will be sent daily to identified areas to educate children with the help of different interactive learning techniques, said deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. The bus can seat 30 children and is equipped with books, toys and informative charts.
Drive to plant 1.25L fruit saplings launched
The Punjab government on Friday launched a statewide campaign for the plantation of fructiferous saplings. Inaugurating the drive, cabinet minister Fauja Singh Srarai planted a mango sapling in Mohali. He said 1.25 lakh saplings will be planted across 12,000 schools, colleges and public places with an aim to increase the green cover and curb carbon emissions. The drive will also help provide nutritious fruits to everyone, he said.
Resolving sewerage, water issues priority: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that addressing sewerage and water supply issues in Punjab was on top of his agendas. Nijjar, who was visiting Jalandhar, also promised a timely resolution to issues being faced by people residing in illegal colonies and warned of action against MC officials who indulge in corrupt practices.
AAP govt will help young entrepreneurs: Minister
Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Friday awarded the winners of the “Future Tycoons Startup Challenge”, an initiative taken by the Patiala district administration to hunt for entrepreneurial young minds who can work towards providing sustainable solutions. Jauramajra said that the state government will encourage new talent by providing loan facility, NOCs and all required assistance under one roof.
Digital evaluation: BFUHS shows way
A delegation of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences visited Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, on Friday to learn about its digital evaluation system. The medical varsity here has adopted e-transfer of questions papers and e-evaluation of answer sheets. BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said under the system, the question paper is sent directly to the examination centre half an hour before the start of the exam, while during the evaluation, the answer sheets are scanned page to page and turned into PDF files with barcodes.
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
‘Becoming institution of local relevance, global recognition’
Retaining No. 1 rank in the 'Overall' category for the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has cemented its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022, the results for which were announced on Friday. Secondly, since our research has been transitioning, we have started addressing local problems. Thirdly, we are good at outreach. We have performed under multiple parameters, including entrepreneurship, innovation, research grants, citations, scholarship and social relevance.
Dasna priest Narsinghanand booked for abusing Mahatma Gandhi
Ghaziabad: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, after a video of the controversial right-wing leader hurling abuses at the father of the nation went viral on social media. Yati denied any knowledge of the video and said it is a “practice of the police to keep lodging FIRs against him”.
What former British Columbia premier Dosanjh said on Ripudaman Malik’s murder
A day after Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, was shot dead in Canada, former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh on Friday said: “He played with violence all his life ostensibly and same way met a violent end.” In 2005, a Canadian court acquitted Malik of his role in the 1985 mid-air bombing of Air India's jumbo jet Kanishka that had taken off from Montreal.
15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension
A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi's Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor.
