Teaching and non-teaching staff are to report to duty. (Representational photo)
School, college closure extended till April 10 in Chandigarh

The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city were first issued on March 23 and were later extended twice
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:47 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration has extended the closure of schools and colleges till April 10. The decision was announced by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore here on Monday in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city were first issued on March 23 and were later extended till March 31. Now, schools and colleges will continue to stay shut up to April 10 till further instructions from the UT administration.

An official of the UT education department said, “While schools and colleges will remain closed for students, teaching and non-teaching staff are to report to duty.”

As some exams for classes 9 and 11 had been postponed due to the closure of schools from March 23, officials said they were working on a solution for the same.

Meanwhile, no new announcements have been made for Panjab University and Punjab Engineering College.

Spokespersons from both the institutes confirmed that all classes were being conducted online as per the administration’s instructions and the same would be continued till further directions.

