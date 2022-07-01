Scientists, policymakers take stock of impact of climate change on Himachal
With Himachal Pradesh slated to lose 79%-87% of its glaciers by the century-end due to rise in temperature, environment experts and scientists across the country have expressed serious concern over the impact of climate change in the Himalayan ranges.
Scientists believe that rise in temperature coupled with environmental degradation will also result in the rapid depletion of glaciers, an important reservoir of fresh water. The state centre on climate change, under the aegis of the HP Council for Science Technology and Environment in collaboration with Divecha Centre for Climate Change (IISC Bangalore ) organised a one-day sensitization for policy makers and administrators on climate change and its impact on the mountain ecosystem on Thursday.
Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) director and environment science and technology member secretary Lalit Jain said, “The main objective of the programme was to enhance research in the mountain region to frame policies.”
Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, director R Krishnan held forth on the influence of climate change on the Hindu Kush Himalaya. “The annual mean surface air temperature in the Hindu Kush increased at a rate of about 0.1°C per decade during 1901–2014, with a rate of warming of about 0.2°C per decade during 1951–2014.”
Dr Anil Kulkarni, a distinguished scientist from Divecha Centre for Climate Change of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Bangalore) apprised participants of the impact of climate change on the Himalayan cryosphere and the water over the Himalayan region in general with special reference to Himalayan ranges in Himachal. Anil Kulkarni said with a 2.6°C rise in temperature, glaciers will lose 79% of Ice by the end of the century and with a 4.1°C rises in temperature glaciers will lose 87% of Ice by the end of the century in Himachal. “Run off from glaciers will increase in 2050 and then reduce,” he said.
The rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of scores of lakes. There are more than 1,600 lakes, which have an area of fewer than five hectares. “The number of lakes is increasing in the basin of three major rivers Chenab, Beas and Ravi. There is a need for detailed investigation, to study the hydropower potentials,” said principal, scientific officer, HIMCOSTE, SS Randhawa.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics