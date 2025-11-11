SDPO transferred after assaulting JKAS officer in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, attached sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sunil Singh, Gandhi Nagar with the police headquarters after he allegedly assaulted an administrative officer here. Of late, Jammu Police has been in news as some of its cops were caught on camera assaulting common people. (iStock)

The JKAS officer, Azhar Khan serving as block development officer, on election duty for the Nagrota bypoll, was repeatedly slapped by the SDPO. The CCTV footage showing the assault has gone viral on social sites.

“In the interest of administration, Sunil Singh, DSP, PID No. ARP983409, SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Jammu is hereby transferred with immediate effect. He shall report to PHQ (police headquarters) for further posting.Consequent upon the above, Kuljit Singh, DSP, SDPO Basohli is transferred and posted as SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Jammu with immediate effect.The officers shall be relieved forthwith with the approval of DGP,” stated the official order issued by AIG Sandeep Wazir on behalf of the DGP.

Following the incident, the JKAS Officers’ Association had threatened to go on mass casual leave with immediate effect in protest against the alleged assault on Khan.

In a letter addressed to the LG Manoj Sinha, the JKAS Officers’ Association expressed its deep anguish and strong protest over the unfortunate and shocking incident involving the physical assault and harassment of the Block Development Officer, Nagrota, by the concerned SDPO during the ongoing election duty.

“At the time of the incident, the officer was performing his official responsibilities as nodal officer (transport) under lawful election orders. Despite being engaged in a sensitive and high-pressure electoral assignment, the BDO was allegedly subjected to physical assault and subsequent harassment through registration of a false and fabricated FIR. Such conduct is not only unwarranted and unjustifiable, but also deeply demoralizing for officers who are working diligently to ensure the smooth and impartial conduct of elections and other public duties,” read the letter.

“This incident has severely shaken the morale of the entire JKAS fraternity and raises serious concerns regarding the safety, dignity, and institutional protection of civil officers performing statutory and election-related functions. In solidarity with our colleague and in protest against this grave injustice, all JKAS officers have resolved to proceed on mass casual leave with immediate effect, until stern and visible action is initiated against the erring officer(s) and adequate safeguards are put in place to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” it added.

The association sought immediate intervention by the LG to uphold the dignity of the civil service, restore officer confidence, and ensure that administrative functioning remains free from intimidation and abuse.

Following the incident, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar also wrote to the IGP Jammu seeking strict action against the erring SDPO.

Jammu DC Rakesh Minhas had forwarded the JKAS officers’ representation to the Jammu divisional commissioner.

Of late, Jammu Police has been in news as some of its cops were caught on camera assaulting common people.