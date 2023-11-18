close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Search on after man jumps into canal with 3 children in Muktsar

Search on after man jumps into canal with 3 children in Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 18, 2023 08:22 AM IST

A police team managed to establish their identities on the basis of the father’s Aadhar card and mobile phone found near the canal.

The Muktsar district police authorities launched a search after an alert that a man threw his three children in the Rajasthan feeder canal before jumping into the water himself, near Bhullar village on Friday morning.

The Muktsar district police authorities launched a search after an alert that a man threw his three children in the Rajasthan feeder canal before jumping into the water himself, near Bhullar village on Friday morning. (HT File)
The Muktsar district police authorities launched a search after an alert that a man threw his three children in the Rajasthan feeder canal before jumping into the water himself, near Bhullar village on Friday morning. (HT File)

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar, Malkit Singh said the family belonged to Jalour in Rajasthan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“A few farmers spotted a boy trying to run away and a man catching hold of him and subsequently throwing him in the canal. As per the villagers’ alert, the man also jumped into the water later. Later it was learnt that the man was accompanied by his three children. Villagers unsuccessfully tried to rescue them,” said the SHO.

A police team managed to establish their identities on the basis of the father’s Aadhar card and mobile phone found near the canal.

“On contacting over the phone, the man’s family said he had left home in Jalour on November 15 with the kids on the pretext of shopping. He somehow reached Muktsar after which they all went missing. Through search started in the canal and on its banks, our teams haven’t been able to make any headway. Further probe would be started after the family members of the missing persons reach Muktsar,” added the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out