Search operation continues to track armed men in Pathankot

Security forces remained on high alert on the second consecutive day after a villager reported movement of two armed men in Pathankot district that adjoins the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is being carried out by the police in collaboration with the BSF and army personnel. Security forces are keeping a vigil as Pathankot witnessed a terror attack on its airbase in 2016.

Deputy inspector general (border range) Rakesh Kaushal said, “We carried out a thorough search operation on Wednesday and Thursday, but nothing has come out. We are maintaining the vigil.”

The armed suspects were spotted in Kot Bhattian village near the Pakistan border on Tuesday night after which the police, along with BSF and army personnel, cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation. According to reports, the police control room received a call from a villager who claimed that two heavily armed men had forced him at gunpoint to serve them dinner at his farmhouse.

The development comes ahead of the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra that is starting on June 29. The Punjab Police are already working to secure the pilgrimage route.

This is happening days after terror attacks in the nearby Jammu region. Around 10 days ago, a Pakistan currency note was found from the donation box of the Baba Barfani Mandir, which is situated in the vicinity of the airbase here.

Notably, Pathankot saw a terrorist attack on its airbase in 2016 in which seven security men were martyred and six militants killed. In 2015, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district was targeted by terrorists, resulting in the death of seven persons, including four cops. Besides, all three terrorists were neutralised.