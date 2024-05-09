 Searches in Poonch enter Day 5 but no contact with terrorists - Hindustan Times
Searches in Poonch enter Day 5 but no contact with terrorists

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 09, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Terrorists had earlier targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shahsitar area of Poonch district, resulting in the killing of an IAF corporal and injuries to four others

Searches continued for the fifth day on Wednesday in the forests of Surankote to track down terrorists, who had ambushed an Indian Air Force convoy in Sanai Top area on Saturday and killed a soldier while injuring four others.

Search operations continue in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. (HT File)
However, no contact has been established so far with the attackers, believed to be four in numbers.

“The search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for attacking an IAF convoy still continued in the forests of Surankote and adjoining areas,” a defence spokesperson said.

Security forces, including the army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have further intensified combing and search operations in a nearly 20 sq km area in Surankote belt, officials said.

Terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shahsitar area of Poonch district on Saturday, resulting in the killing of an IAF corporal and injuries to four others.

Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, the search operation is underway in Shah Sitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana, and Sheendara top in the Surankote belt and adjoining areas in Poonch district, the officials said.

Posters carrying sketches of two Pakistani terrorists with a cash reward of 20 lakh for any information leading to their arrest have also been put up in Surankote, they said.

According to the officials, 26 persons have been detained for questioning and the authorities are reviewing some CCTV footage for leads.

The search operation by the security forces, launched on Tuesday, is also underway in Sada and Kandi areas of Rajouri district, they said.

Meanwhile, a search operation was launched along the border in Akhnoor sector on Wednesday following inputs of suspected movement in the area.

Special operations group and army have launched a search in the area, said a police official.

