Searches intensified after encounter with terrorists in Rajouri

Security forces on Wednesday intensified their search operation in Kandi area of Rajouri district after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police took place late on Tuesday, said officials. Security heightens after joint teams of the J&K Police, army, and CRPF have cordoned off the Beeranthub area under Kandi police station, and launched a search operation after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG team, in Rajouri. (ANI)

On Wednesday morning, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi police station in Rajouri district.

According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road.

Meanwhile, security forces also launched searches in Dharni top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district after locals reported movement of three suspected terrorists.

Police assisted by army and CRPF strengthened the cordon around the areas and a massive search operation was launched this morning, officials said.

Two soldiers go missing during combing operation in Anantnag, search underway

Srinagar Massive searches have been launched in the upper reaches of Kokernag forests in Anantnag after thearmy lost contact with two soldiers who were part of a search party.

Army said that search operation has been hampered dueto the adverse weather conditions.

“On the intervening night of October 6/7 an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and white out conditions inthe mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intense search andrescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions,” army’s Chinar Corps wrote on social networking site X.

The searches have been launched to establish contact with missing soldiers.

Officials said besides patrols, the search parties are also using drones and helicopters to locate the missing soldiers.

“Its a tough terrain and also received snow and rains may be the soldiers have lost their way in dense forests,” said an officer.

“We are hopeful the soldiers will be traced soon,” the officer further added