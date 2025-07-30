Searches launched to track suspected ultras in Hiranagar

A search operation was launched in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector on Tuesday following the suspicious movement of two to three suspected ultras, officials said. An alert has also been declared along Jammu-Pathankot national highway in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, though the footfall has decreased significantly for the past over 20 days. (HT representative)

“A woman claimed she saw two to three suspected ultras in Rajbagh area late Monday night. Following the input security forces launched a search operation but no contact has been made so far,” said a police officer.

A joint team of the Indian Army, police and Special Operations Group (SoG) was engaged in the search operation. “We have also launched searches in the Ujh river that flows into Pakistan. It has remained a traditional infiltration route for the Pakistani ultras,” said the officer.

The locals have been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police, he said.