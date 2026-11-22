The second shooter involved in the October murder of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been arrested from Amritsar, the Punjab Police said on Saturday. ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the counter-intelligence wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 11. (iStock) more

The accused, identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, was arrested a day after the Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) arrested the first shooter, along with a woman accomplice, from Zirakpur on Friday, the police said.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the counter-intelligence wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 11.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said with the apprehension of both shooters, the AGTF had achieved a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Further probe was underway to establish the involvement of other associates and uncover the wider conspiracy behind the murder, he said.

Sharing operational details, AGTF special DGP Promod Ban said immediately after the Zirakpur operation, AGTF teams further developed and corroborated technical and human intelligence inputs to ascertain the whereabouts of the second shooter.

“Late on Friday night, Bhinda’s location was traced to Amritsar, following which specialised field teams were despatched to locate his hideout. After intensive efforts, the AGTF team successfully cornered and apprehended the accused in Amritsar,” Ban said.