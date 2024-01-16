Sector 63 Chandigarh Housing Board flat owners protest restricted access to lifts

Up in arms against the installation of biometric and card-operated lift access at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats in Sector 63, flat owners held a protest against the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). Alleging dictatorship by the RWA, the protesters raised slogans.There are 888 two-bedroom flats in the sector, having 43 lifts. (HT Photo)

HS Grewal, a flat owner, said, “First of all, the RWA did not take any approval from CHB. Their decision is totally autocratic. So many senior citizens live in these flats. They cannot go to the main gate every time to give lift access to guests like domestic help and other essential service providers.”

Another resident, Varinder Sharma said, “How can the RWA confine or restrain the movement of anyone as per Section 339 and 341 of IPC, punishable under Section 340 and 342 of IPC? By exceeding caretaking power given to the RWA, misusing funds without proper approval and a headless body, as the president has already resigned, criminal breach of trust, punishable under Section 406 IPC, can also be invoked by any resident/allottee,” he said.

Meanwhile, RWA chairman Manish Bhardwaj said, “The access system has been installed for residents’ safety and security. Earlier, we had no watch on those coming into the flats, posing risk to senior citizens and children. We don’t understand why some residents are protesting this safety feature.”