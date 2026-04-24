Sector 97: 17 years later, Mohali’s green project awaits land acquisition

Conceived 17 years ago, the plan to develop urban forest in Sector 97 is yet to see the daylight and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has failed to acquire land so far. The designated green space was meant to feature dense plantations, biodiversity zones and recreational facilities. (HT Photo for representation)

Under the 2009 master plan prepared by GMADA, two sites were earmarked for green lung development, including one in Sector 62. While the green space in Sector 62 has been developed, work is yet to begin on the much larger and strategically planned urban forest in Sector 97. The total area under the planned green belt in Sector 97 is approximately 120 acres. GMADA has only 28 acres of land while the rest is yet to be acquired.

The designated green space was meant to feature dense plantations, biodiversity zones and recreational facilities. Officials projected it as a key ecological buffer for the rapidly urbanising sectors along the Mohali airport road belt. However, even basic prerequisites like full land acquisition remain incomplete, say residents. GMADA officials said that while some parcels of land in Sector 97 have been with GMADA since 2015, the remaining area is yet to be acquired.

Meanwhile, a public hearing for acquisition of land to set up Sector 87, designated as commercial land, was held on Thursday. Landowners from villages, including Manak Majra, Nanu Majra, Sohana and Sambhalki presented objections and suggestions before the officials concerned. Sector 87 is planned as a commercial hub, but in line with the “Chandigarh model” of urban design, officials say it must be complemented by a dense green belt.

The model draws inspiration from Sector 17, Chandigarh, which is flanked by Zakir Hussain Rose Garden and Shanti Kunj, creating a balance between commercial activity and green spaces. A similar approach was proposed in Mohali with Sector 87 entirely commercial development, to be offset by the urban forest in Sector 97. Yet, on the ground, this balance remains elusive.

The delay in developing the Sector 97 urban forest comes at a time when Mohali’s environmental concerns are under judicial scrutiny. In February this year, the Punjab and Haryana high court sought a response from GMADA on a public interest litigation alleging the felling of around 900 trees in Sector 69 for a residential project. Petitioners argued that while new “urban forests” were being promised elsewhere, existing green cover was being lost to construction.

In another case, the HC intervened in a proposal to cut over 250 trees for road widening and roundabouts in different sectors. The court underscored the need to balance infrastructure development with environmental protection, remarking that “human lives are important, but so is the environment”.

These developments have brought a broader contradiction in Mohali’s planning trajectory into focus. Surveys in the past have pointed out that Punjab already ranks among the lowest states in terms of forest and tree cover, with combined green cover declining significantly over the past two decades. In such a scenario, urban forests are not merely aesthetic additions but critical for climate resilience, air quality improvement and urban heat mitigation.

Residents say the delay in Sector 97 raises questions about priorities and timelines. Without timely land acquisition and execution, the proposed urban forest risks becoming another deferred promise amid rapid urbanisation. With the Sector 87 acquisition process now moving forward, officials maintain that the green belt in Sector 97 will follow.

GMADA’s chief administrator, Sakshi Sawhney, was not available for comment. Other officials of the authority, when asked about the reason behind the delay, were tightlipped.