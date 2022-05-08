Security agencies interrogate suspected Khalistani terrorists over breach at int’l border
National security agencies, including the Border Security Force and police of different states, are jointly interrogating the suspected Khalistani terrorists who were arrested in Karnal.
The security agencies are trying to trace the terrorists’ network and the modus operandi they adopted for repeated delivery of arms and explosives from Pakistan, which has exposed a breach in the security system at the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur.
The investigators revealed that a team of senior BSF officers is also camping at Karnal’s CIA-I office to interrogate the accused and find out the method they adopted for transportation of explosives and arms delivered from Pakistan and how the money from Pakistan reached them in India.
Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said national security agencies are interrogating them as per their own method and are collecting whatever information they require.
As per information, BSF may also take the terrorists to Ferozepur to explore how their security agency could not trace them in three previous attempts before they were arrested in Karnal. Also, the interrogation will help the security agencies to fix the lapses to thwart the terror module being operated by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-pro-Khalistan terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.
How the nexus worked
As per investigators, accused Akashdeep’s relatives own agricultural land in Muthianwala village near Pakistan border in Ferozepur district of Punjab. Pakistan-based operatives used to deliver consignments of arms and explosives with the help of drones into the fields which later reached accused Gurpreet and others.
Even the locations for delivery of consignments of arms and explosives were sent separately on mobile phone of Gurpreet through an app.
Rajbir key between cross-border operatives
Rajbir Singh alias Raja, a hardcore criminal, is the link between Gurpreet and Rinda and played a key role to weave the nexus.
The Punjab Police have already taken Rajbir on a production warrant from Bathinda jail. He has been taken on five-days police remand for interrogation.
Karnal SP said after completion of interrogation by the Punjab Police, their Haryana counterparts will also take him on a production warrant for further interrogation to trace their network and links in country.
Ambala police also reache Karnal
Following reports that the arrested operatives were behind placing three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sadhopur village in Ambala in March this year, a team of investigators from Ambala have also reached Karnal for interrogation.
The Karnal SP said he has already set up a special investigation team (SIT) and they are cooperating with the national security agencies and investigators from different states of the country.
He said police have taken two accused to Punjab for further interrogation and verification of the locations while the national security agencies are also interrogating them.
First RRTS trainset handed over to NCRTC
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Saturday received the first trainset of the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System project at Alstom's plant in Savli, Gujarat. The first fully-fitted trainset will be transported by road on Monday and will reach Ghaziabad's Duhai depot in the next couple of days. “With design speed of 180kmph, this new age transit system will help in managing rapid urbanisation and polycentric development across the region,” added Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).
After bars, now liquor vends can stay open 24X7 in Gurugram
In a major change aimed at boosting revenues and counter Delhi government's excise policy, as part of which bars and restaurants serving liquor can now stay open up to 3am, liquor vends in urban areas of Gurugram can now stay open for 24 hours after paying an additional licence fee. “Our target is to attract the customers going to Delhi; the new excise policy has been designed to increase revenues,” said BVK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east)
Sunderban records highest number of tiger straying incidents in recent years
The Sunderbans has recorded the highest number of tiger straying incidents in 2021 after witnessing a decline over the past few years, with such cases dropping to zero in recent years, data shared by officials of the Sunderban Biosphere Reserve revealed. In 2019-20 two such cases were reported while the following year in 2020-21 only one case was reported.
High court bars BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest after midnight hearing
The Punjab and Haryana High court late on Saturday stayed the arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, hours after a Mohali court issued a warrant for the BJP leader's arrest in connection with in connection with a case regarding provocative statements. “High court granted relief granted. No coercive action till next date of hearing,” said senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who represented Bagga, at the proceedings after a hearing held close to midnight.
Ludhiana police commissioner allows eateries to remain open till 11.45 pm
Following the intervention of Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma allowed restaurants, eateries and ice cream parlours to operate till 11.45 pm. The police chief had on April 18 banned operation of liquor vends, restaurants, ice cream shops and eateries after 11pm and set the time for taking the last order at 10.30 pm. The eatery owners had met the MLA, who further talked to police commissioner.
