Security agencies interrogate suspected Khalistani terrorists over breach at int’l border

National security agencies, including the Border Security Force and police of different states, are jointly interrogating the suspected Khalistani terrorists who were arrested in Karnal.

The security agencies are trying to trace the terrorists’ network and the modus operandi they adopted for repeated delivery of arms and explosives from Pakistan, which has exposed a breach in the security system at the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur.

The investigators revealed that a team of senior BSF officers is also camping at Karnal’s CIA-I office to interrogate the accused and find out the method they adopted for transportation of explosives and arms delivered from Pakistan and how the money from Pakistan reached them in India.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said national security agencies are interrogating them as per their own method and are collecting whatever information they require.

As per information, BSF may also take the terrorists to Ferozepur to explore how their security agency could not trace them in three previous attempts before they were arrested in Karnal. Also, the interrogation will help the security agencies to fix the lapses to thwart the terror module being operated by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-pro-Khalistan terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

How the nexus worked

As per investigators, accused Akashdeep’s relatives own agricultural land in Muthianwala village near Pakistan border in Ferozepur district of Punjab. Pakistan-based operatives used to deliver consignments of arms and explosives with the help of drones into the fields which later reached accused Gurpreet and others.

Even the locations for delivery of consignments of arms and explosives were sent separately on mobile phone of Gurpreet through an app.

Rajbir key between cross-border operatives

Rajbir Singh alias Raja, a hardcore criminal, is the link between Gurpreet and Rinda and played a key role to weave the nexus.

The Punjab Police have already taken Rajbir on a production warrant from Bathinda jail. He has been taken on five-days police remand for interrogation.

Karnal SP said after completion of interrogation by the Punjab Police, their Haryana counterparts will also take him on a production warrant for further interrogation to trace their network and links in country.

Ambala police also reache Karnal

Following reports that the arrested operatives were behind placing three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sadhopur village in Ambala in March this year, a team of investigators from Ambala have also reached Karnal for interrogation.

The Karnal SP said he has already set up a special investigation team (SIT) and they are cooperating with the national security agencies and investigators from different states of the country.

He said police have taken two accused to Punjab for further interrogation and verification of the locations while the national security agencies are also interrogating them.

