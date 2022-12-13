Security beefed up at police posts in Mohali

A day after the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, Mohali police on Sunday received inputs regarding a possible threat to police posts here, especially ones located on highways at Saneta, Majri and Majat.

Security has been beefed up at the posts and senior police officers, including Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg, reviewed the arrangements in place late on Sunday evening.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity, said, “In the wake of recent attacks on police buildings, every possible preventive measure has been taken to avoid any untoward incident here by making special security arrangements.”

While a quick response team (QRT) has been deputed outside the police post in Saneta Chowki; cameras, barbed wires, streetlights and LED lights and watchtowers have been put in place at Majat police post.

“We are going to have to make boundary walls of the police post taller and are also going to install barbed wire along with a green net to deter anyone from throwing anything into the premises,” said sub-inspector Kamal Tanjea, Chowki in-charge of Majat police post.

He added that two watch towers are already in place and personnel have been directed to remain stationed there at all times. “We are installing eight LED lights in each corner of the post, along with CCTV cameras. Special nakas have been laid and our sources have been alerted,” added Taneja.

A senior officer at Saneta Chowki shared that after receiving information about a possible threat, a QRT was deputed and nakas were laid towards the highway near the post.

“We are well equipped to deal with any untoward situation and will ensure law and order in the district,” said a police officer deputed at the Saneta post.

Meanwhile, Garg said security has been scaled as part of ongoing security drills across the district, including the police establishments.

DIG Bhullar holds law and order meeting with Mohali Police

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range and Sandeep Kumar Garg, SSP, SAS Nagar on Monday chaired a meeting with senior police officers here pertaining to the law and order in the district besides drug related cases.

DIG Bhullar said that the purpose of the meeting was to review the action taken by various police units on the issue of untraced crimes, drugs and gangsters.

He said that during the meeting, instructions were given to all the police officers to ensure the security of the government buildings in the district, timely hearing of the public, providing corruption free service to the general public. Special instructions were given regarding timely disposal of lawsuits and pending applications, holding public meetings to make people aware of the ill effects of drugs, and to increase patrolling at night.

