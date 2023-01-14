Seeking hike in sugarcane SAP, Haryana farmers to meet CM on January 19

Seeking a hike in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane, a delegation of 101 farmers from different districts of the state will reach the residence of the Haryana chief minister on January 19.

Having failed to evoke a positive response from the government over their demand for a hike in sugarcane SAP, a delegation of 101 sugarcane-growing kisan panches from across the state will assemble at Ambala on January 19 and they will leave for Chandigarh to meet the chief minister at his residence on the same day.

“The farmers will ask the chief minister about the reason for his silence and step-motherly treatment being meted out to sugarcane farmers of the state by not hiking the sugarcane SAP,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) president Ratan Mann.

“Also, we are going to inform the chief minister that the farmers may protest again if the SAP is not increased to ₹450 a quintal and the government will be responsible for any inconvenience caused to the people of the state due to the agitation,” he added.

He warned the government that if farmers will not be allowed to reach Chandigarh and meet the chief minister then they will also adopt the same policy and will not allow the leaders of enter Haryana.

On the other hand, the BKU (Charuni) has also given a call of state-level protests from January 20 by stopping the crushing operations in all cooperative and private sugar mills if a committee formed to look into the demands of sugarcane farmers failed to take a decision in their favour in its meeting scheduled for January 16.

This year the Haryana government did not announce any hike in the sugarcane SAP and retained the last year’s ₹362 and ₹355 per quintal for early and late varieties, respectively. The decision had agitated the sugarcane growers of the state who were demanding the sugarcane SAP be fixed at ₹450 a quintal following a surge in the input cost due to a severe pest attack which resulted a decline of up to 50 % in the yield.