Self-certification of residential building plans introduced in Ludhiana

The Punjab directorate of local government has announced a new initiative for the approval and completion of residential building plans within municipal limits. This initiative allows for the implementation of self-certification by professionals using the online portal ‘eNaksha’. The amendment in clause 3.14.1 was notified through an official notification dated February 1. The initiative aims to enhance efficiency in the construction approval process. (HT)

City residents now need not go to the MC offices to get map approvals for the buildings, as professionals, including architects,engineer, designer, building supervisor, can perform the certifications online with their own stamp and signature by abiding by all the rules of MC bylaws.

Certification in phases

In order to facilitate a smooth transition and effective utilisation of the system, the implementation of self-certification will occur in two phases. Under the first phase, empanelment of professionals, such as architects, engineers, building supervisors, and designers, whether already existing within the system or new, will be done with the eNaksha portal .

Once the empanelment process is complete, under second phase, the self-certification system will be extended to all urban local bodies (ULBs) across Punjab.

To assist the professionals in understanding the empanelment process for self-certification, a dedicated link titled, “Steps for empanelment of professionals”, has been created on the homepage of the eNaksha portal.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “This is a good initiative and now architects have been given full rights to approve the maps of residential houses upto 500 square yard and there will be proper check by the officials of MC so that no one does any violation in any of the houses and buildings”.

He further added that this initiative aims to streamline the process of obtaining approval for residential building plans within municipal limits and enhance efficiency in the construction approval process.