Senior Haryana Cong leaders refusing to contest LS polls: Saini

Slamming the opposition Congress, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday claimed that senior leaders of the Haryana Congress are refusing to contest the Lok Sabha polls and the party is struggling even to find suitable candidates. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar at workers’ meeting in Karnal City. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Hisar after inaugurating the party office for Hisar Lok Sabha nominee Ranjit Singh Chautala, Saini claimed that Congress leaders are refusing to accept the party ticket, and this is the main reason behind the delay in their ticket allotment.

“The public wants to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term and the BJP will win 400 seats in the parliamentary polls. The Congress and AAP leaders have become symbols of corruption,” he added.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was also at the event, while comparing his party with the Congress, explained the smooth transfer of the top post to a new face, claiming that in the opposition party, no leader is ready to take any responsibility.

He said, “Leaders in other parties are fighting to hold bigger positions, but in the BJP, we have handed over the reins of the state to a simple party worker who comes from a humble background”.

Heaping praises on Ranjit Chautala, BJP nominee from Hisar, Khattar said Chautala had worked with him as a cabinet minister, and he is a dedicated leader.

“Recently he joined our party, and the high command has asked him to contest from Hisar. He will win from here with a bigger margin,” he added.

On former minister Savitri Jindal joining the BJP, Khattar said that he met Savitri several times and requested her to join the BJP and now she has joined ‘Modi Ka parivar’.

“She has worked for society and still she is contributing in educational, industry development, health and other projects,” he added.

Ranjit Chautala said that the BJP has reposed faith in him by giving him a ticket from Hisar.

“The BJP is a disciplined party and I have had a deep attachment with Hisar voters for several years. People of Hisar are happy after the party gave me a ticket from here. The BJP will win all 10 seats in Haryana this time too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khattar also attended a workers’ meeting of the Karnal Vidhan Sabha with the CM in Karnal.

The CM asked the party workers to work in the field, taking public welfare schemes to every individual to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for the third time with over 400 seats.

He said, “The Congress has already left the election field and soon other party leaders will also leave.”

“Though, Congress has no base left, they are forcefully delegating work on other leaders, who in turn are not willing to accept. There are many who are unwilling to contest the elections are looking for nominees...” Khattar said, hinting at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s recent comments on not contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Gharounda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, BJP district president Yogender Rana, former mayor Renu Bala Gupta, party leaders Sanjay Bathla, Jagmohan Anand, Shashipal Mehta and others were present.