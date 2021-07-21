Sero survey in Punjab to focus on 6-17 age group

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it will start a sero survey, especially focused on children in the age group of 6 to 17, ahead of a possible third Covid wave. The survey will start this month.

Sero surveys or sero prevalence studies are based on analysis of antibodies collected through blood samples.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the outcome of the sentinel sero-surveillance survey, aimed to assess the prevalence of the infection among under 18, will be utilised to determine further localised restrictions as the state prepares for the third wave, according to a government statement.

The GIS-based surveillance and prevention tools will be used with an auto trigger mechanism for localised restrictions, he said.

With this, Punjab will become the only state in the country to get a children-dominated sero survey conducted to assess the prevalence of the infection among under-18 years. The CM also ordered establishment of a paediatric unit in each district and one centre of excellence in paediatrics for the state.

The CM also announced another ₹331 crore to prepare for the possible third Covid wave.

Dr KK Talwar disclosed, in response to a query from the Chief Minister, that in the first and second wave, 10% of those infected were under 18, and while there was no concrete data to support such a projection, the state was preparing to handle more cases of children in the third wave.

Dr KK Talwar, head of Punjab’s expert committee on Covid-19, said in the first and second waves, 10% of those infected were under 18 and while there was no concrete data to support such a projection, the state was preparing to handle more cases of children in the third wave.

100-bed makeshift hospital at Talwandi Sabo

The CM virtually inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift Covid hospital at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, scaling up the state’s preparedness for a third wave of the pandemic.

The hospital has been built at a cost of ₹651.21 lakh, with the help of HMEL Refinery, Bathinda, under the guidelines of CBRI, Roorkee. The fully air-conditioned hospital has 25 beds for level-3 (critical) patients whereas 75 beds are to handle patients with level-2 Covid complications. It also has X-ray machines, ECG and path lab facilities and a 24X7 oxygen supply line.