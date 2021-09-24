Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Set deadline for delivery of justice in sacrilege cases: AAP
CM Channi should not just make announcements but set timelines for all matters, said AAP MLAs Aman Arora and Baljinder Kaur.
CM Channi should not just make announcements but set timelines for all matters, said AAP MLAs Aman Arora and Baljinder Kaur.
chandigarh news

Set deadline for delivery of justice in sacrilege cases: AAP

The AAP leaders said the Congress leadership had made such announcements even before the 2017 elections and did nothing in the last four-and-a-half years
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:09 AM IST

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said people of Punjab expected newly-appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to set a deadline for delivery of justice in the sacrilege and police firing cases.

“The CM should not just make announcements but set timelines for all matters,” AAP MLAs Aman Arora and Baljinder Kaur said in a statement, pointing out that Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu were continuously making announcements.

The AAP leaders said the Congress leadership had made such announcements even before the 2017 elections and did nothing in the last four-and-a-half years. “That’s why people want work, not announcements,” they added.

Arora said the government had only 60 days left to work and the CM should clarify whether he would be able to punish the culprits of sacrilege incident and those who opened fire on unarmed persons in the next 30 days or not. “Apart from announcements, no effective action has been taken by the new government so far,” Kaur said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.