Seven DCs among 24 IAS, 12 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government has transferred 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers, including seven deputy commissioners.

Babita has been posted as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Fazilka, and Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu will be the new Bathinda DC, while Harish Nayar will be the new Moga DC, Sandeep Hans the Patiala DC, Kumar Saurabh Raj the Barnala DC, Harpreet Singh Sudan the Muktsar DC and Vishesh Sarangal the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar DC.

IAS officer Anurag Agarwal has been posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, taxation, replacing A Venu Prasad, who has been given additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), along with the post of CMD Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that he was holding.

Principal secretary, finance, KAP Sinha has been given the additional charge of principal secretary, power and new and renewable energy sources.

Krishan Kumar has been given additional charge of secretary, higher education and languages, along with secretary, NRI affairs, and managing director, Punjab infrastructure development board.

Ajoy Sharma replaces Kumar as the new education secretary with additional charge of sports and youth services.

Tanu Kashyap technical education director, while Dilraj Singh is new agriculture secretary

Tanu Kashyap is director, technical education and industrial training, while Dilraj Singh is agriculture secretary and Mohammad Tayyab is chief executive officer, Punjab Waqf Board, with additional charge of director, treasury and accounts, and special secretary, expenditure, and special secretary, vigilance.

The services of Neelima have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Tej Partap Singh Phoolka has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development, in addition to commissioner, NREGA, and ex-officio special secretary, rural development and panchayats.

Kumar Amit is special secretary, personnel, with additional charge of managing director, Punjab Small Industries And Exports Corporation (PSIEC).

Puneet Goyal is the new director, local government, and MK Aravind Kumar is the director general, employment generation and training, with additional charge as special secretary, employment generation, mission director, Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission, and mission director, Punjab Skill Development Mission.

The services of Shena Aggarwal have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as commissioner, Pathankot municipal corporation.

The services of Rishi Pal Singh were placed at the disposal of the housing and urban development department to be posted as the chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), and Sandeep Rishi was posted as additional chief administrator, GLADA.

Rajesh Tripathi is addl secy, IT, while Geetika Singh is ACA, PUDA

Among the Punjab Civil Service officers, Rajesh Tripathi has been posted as the additional secretary, information technology, Amit as secretary, regional transport authority, and Jyoti Bala additional DC (general), Malerkotla, in addition to ADC (urban development).

Geetika Singh goes to the housing and urban development department as the additional chief administrator (policy), Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (Mohali).

Poonam Preet Kaur has been posted as the joint commissioner, Ludhiana municipal corporation, while Ravinder Singh is the new Morinda SDM; Rajesh Kumar the new Amritsar-II SDM with additional charge of SDM, Lopoke; Deepak Bhatia the new Ajnala SDM with additional charge of Majitha; Paramjit Singh–III the SDM of Chamkaur Sahib; Khushdil Singh the secretary, regional transport authority (RTA), Patiala, with additional charge of SDM, Rajpura; Arshdeep Singh Lobana as RTA, Amritsar; and Balwinder Singh as RTA, Bathinda.