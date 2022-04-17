Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu
chandigarh news

Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu

Sanitation workers staged a protest against the Jammu municipal corporation in support of their demands, including regularisation of their services
Cops trying to stop members of Civil Safaikaramchari Union during their protest march towards the residence of J&K lieutenant governer, in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Cops trying to stop members of Civil Safaikaramchari Union during their protest march towards the residence of J&K lieutenant governer, in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Several sanitation workers were detained on Saturday after they staged a protest against the Jammu municipal corporation (MC) in support of their demands, including regularisation of their service here, officials said.

The workers, including women, gathered under the banner of Civil Safaikaramchari Union near Press Club in the heart of the city and tried to march towards the main road when police initiated the action, the officials said.

They said over 12 workers, including their leader Rinku Gill, were whisked away in police vehicles to the nearby police station, where they were briefly detained.

“We were assured of the fulfilment of our long pending demands within one month after our last meeting with the government at civil secretariat on February 28. The government is only making false promises but we are determined in our struggle for our genuine demands,” Gill said.

The union is demanding regularisation of the services of those workers who have completed seven to 13 years and better work atmosphere and safety equipment.

“We are setting a deadline of 72 hours for the fulfilment of our genuine demands, otherwise we will intensify our struggle from Monday,” Gill said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • We have two tasks at hand: one is to clear the existing dump, and the other is to ensure that new garbage does not pile up on the site. (HT File)

    Guest column | Moving the mighty garbage mountain

    This is also true of the Dadumajra landfill, where City Beautiful dumps its garbage. A private company was roped in to run the plant, which was just a few metres away from the residential area, which is in violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, which prohibits setting up a SWM plant within 10km of an interstate boundary without prior agreement between states or union territories.

  • Officials suspect it to be the handiwork of militants active in the area. (Image for representational purpose)

    We want justice: Kin of sarpanch shot dead in J&K’s Baramulla

    The independent sarpanch, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, was buried at a resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan's native village, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. A resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was attacked inside the orchard where he was working as a watcher. So far, police have not been able to nab the killers of Bangroo. Leaders of all mainstream political parties have condemned the killing of sarpanch.

  • High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana | Accusing ASI of assault, couple stages protest outside police post

    High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic on Saturday evening. The woman accused police personnel for slapping her and tearing her husband's clothes. They, however, alleged that instead of registering their complaint, police personnel abused them. The couple further alleged that an assistant sub-inspector slapped the woman and tore her husband's clothes when he objected.

  • Union minister Anurag Thakur said the mobile healthcare services that had begun with three vehicles in 2018 have now increased to 32 and have reached 6,400 villages across HP. (ANI file photo)

    May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag

    Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues. Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.” Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.

  • Ruing losses, the operators demanded that the government announce free travel for women in private buses and compensate private operators as is done for Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses. (HT Photo)

    ‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators

    At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party is promising to end the reign of the notorious 'transport mafia' in the state, private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing 'mafia' tag to further their political aspirations. The operators said, “We have completed all formalities, and pay our taxes. However, the government is imposing fresh conditions on us, which is causing loses to the private sector.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out