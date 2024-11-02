Sexual harassment allegations against IPS officer: Hunt on for Haryana activist

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Hisar police, which is probing a case in connection with a viral anonymous letter against an IPS officer, formerly posted in Jind, regarding “sexually harassing women cops”, has found evidence against an activist, Sunil Kapoor, of Jind for allegedly creating an email ID and sending complaint to police officials and the chief minister. A manhunt has been launched for his arrest. After the email alleging sexual harassment of women cops was sent, this complaint was first uploaded in the comment section of a post from a Facebook ID, named Rani-Rani, and later it was also uploaded on another page. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Police officials said an email ID was created to send complaint against the IPS officer using a wi-fi connection which was registered in the name of Sunil Kapoor. “Two criminal cases have already been registered against Sunil Kapoor and a case is registered against his brother. Sunil Kapoor has not yet joined the SIT investigation. We are probing only one FIR which was registered at Jind’s civil lines police station on a complaint filed by an SHO of a women’s police station in connection with the viral letter,” said Hisar assistant superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Mohan while addressing reporters on Friday.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Saharan and Rajesh Mohan said their investigation is only regarding the online posting of the viral letter and the allegations made in the letter are being investigated by Fatehabad SP Astha Modi.

“During the investigation, we got to know that the women’s police station in-charge and Sunil Kapoor had been making counter-complaints against each other in other matters. The accused activist had threatened the SHO with suspension. After the email was sent, this complaint was first uploaded in the comment section of a post from a Facebook ID, named Rani-Rani, and later it was also uploaded on the Jind Breaking News page. Information about who owns the Jind Breaking News page has not been received yet,” they added.

Mohan said the activist is at large and he has not joined the probe. “We are probing with what intention the letter was sent. The Fatehabad SP is probing the authenticity of the allegations,” he added.

The investigation was recently initiated after a letter had surfaced on social media against an IPS officer deployed in Jind, accusing him of sexually harassing women cops. The officer has already rubbished such allegations, claiming that the entire episode has been aimed at tarnishing his image.