SGPC accuses govt of ignoring Goindwal Sahib event

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday flayed Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state for “ignoring” the event marking 450th Guruship Day of Guru Ramdas and Joti Jot (passing away) Diwas of Guru Amardas. The state government refuted the allegations, citing its participation in the event. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami among others at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Organised by the SGPC in collaboration with other Sikh organisations, the event took place at the historic Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Goindwal Sahib village in Tarn Taran district where lakhs of devotees turned up.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said governments in the past showed respect on the occasion of centenary events. It is saddening to see the “negative attitude” of the present government. He said the state government didn’t even announce a holiday for the occasion.

Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh slammed the state government for “staying away” from the event. “The state government didn’t even widen any road leading to Goindwal Sahib,” he said. He also accused the governments of trying to divide the community.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh called for rising above factionalism and walk the path of unity. SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar too addressed the gathering.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal rubbished the SGPC’s allegations, citing the presence of state ministers. “At the behest of the government, the administration made all arrangements to facilitate the devotees. Our government did not ignore the historic event,” he added.

Dhaliwal, along with Laljit Singh Bhullar and Harbhajan Singh ETO, paid obeisance at the gurdwara.