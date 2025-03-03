SGPC, Akal Takht condemn attack on Sikh businessman, brother in Rishikesh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht on Monday strongly condemned an alleged attack on a Sikh businessman and his brother, and vandalisation of his showroom in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh by a mob. A video grab of the mob assaulting the Sikh businessman and vandalising his showroom in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Sunday.

The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, has written to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami seeking strict action against the culprits.

The SGPC said that a video clip of the purported incident showed that the mob not only physically assaulted the Sikh traders but also pelted stones at their showroom on Sunday, causing significant damage.

In a statement, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said that in an act of sacrilege, the mob allegedly forcibly removed the Sikh man’s turban and “desecrated” his ‘kes’ (unshorn hair).

The SGPC has reached out to the victim and assured full support.

In a letter to Dhami and Uttarakhand Police, Mannan demanded swift and stringent action against the perpetrators.

He urged the state government to ensure a fair investigation into the incident and that all culprits are identified and punished.

The SGPC also called on all governments to safeguard the rights and security of Sikhs across the country.

The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, also condemned the incident.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh urged the Punjab government to take up the matter with the Uttarakhand government to ensure legal action against those responsible for the incident.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal termed the incident disturbing. “The recent attack on two Sikh brothers in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, is alarming and disturbing. The desecration of their turbans and hair, along with the vandalism of their shop, is a clear violation of their rights and dignity,” she said in a post on X.

“@pushkardhami takes swift and strict action against the culprits, as per the law, to ensure justice for the victims and their family. Moreover, the government should also take steps to ensure the safety and security of the minority Sikh community in the state.

“Such incidents can harm national unity and create divisions within society. It’s essential for the government and civil society to work together to promote tolerance, understanding, and respect for diversity,” she added.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the incident.